Evansville house catches on fire Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday evening, a fire left two people displaced in Evansville.

Officials say a fire broke out in the basement of a home on Ravenswood Drive Friday evening.

They say the laundry area of the basement caught fire and was quickly put out. They say a smoke detector alerted the people in the home, and they were able to get out safely.

Officials say there was a lot of smoke damage though, so two people were displaced.

