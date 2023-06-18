Birthday Club
Evansville house catches on fire Friday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday evening, a fire left two people displaced in Evansville.

Officials say a fire broke out in the basement of a home on Ravenswood Drive Friday evening.

They say the laundry area of the basement caught fire and was quickly put out. They say a smoke detector alerted the people in the home, and they were able to get out safely.

Officials say there was a lot of smoke damage though, so two people were displaced.

