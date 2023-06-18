EPD: Woman arrested on indecent exposure charge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a woman was arrested Sunday morning on an indecent exposure charge.

An affidavit states police were dispatched to the 700 block of Keck Avenue at 6:36 a.m. in response to a female with no clothes on.

Police say they found a woman, later identified as Roxy Babb, walking naked on Morton and Reis Avenue.

Officials say police placed Babb in handcuffs and transported her to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.

Police say Babb is being charged with public indecency.

Roxy Babb (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)

