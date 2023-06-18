EPD: Two men arrested on multiple charges, including firearm theft

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say two men were arrested on various charges after being pulled over for an expired registration.

According to an affidavit, police were on patrol on Shanklin and Fifth Avenue, when they saw a silver Hyundai Sonata with an expired registration.

Police say after they performed a traffic stop, they spoke with the driver, later identified as Dakota Payne, who told police his name was Marques Vance. They also made contact with the passenger of the vehicle, Samuel Parker.

Officials say police could immediately smell marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and had Payne exit the vehicle. While performing a search on Payne, they found a clear bag full of marijuana in his front pant pocket.

According to the affidavit, as Parker was sitting in the vehicle, he told police he had a gun.

Police say after Parker exited the vehicle, he and Payne were both placed in handcuffs. When police searched the vehicle, they found two stolen handguns and a backpack with clear plastic baggies and a digit scale inside.

Officials say police eventually discovered Payne’s real name was not Marques Vance. Payne told police he lied because he was scared of them.

Police ran Payne through their system and found he had an active warrant for a serious violent felon in possession of a handgun out of Marion County.

The affidavit states that both Payne and Parker were transported and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Payne was charged with firearm theft, false identifying, dealing marijuana and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Parker was charged with firearm theft, dealing marijuana and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Dakota Payne (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)

Samuel Parker (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)

