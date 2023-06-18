Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

EPD: Two men arrested on multiple charges, including firearm theft

Dakota Payne (left) and Samuel Parker (right)
Dakota Payne (left) and Samuel Parker (right)(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say two men were arrested on various charges after being pulled over for an expired registration.

According to an affidavit, police were on patrol on Shanklin and Fifth Avenue, when they saw a silver Hyundai Sonata with an expired registration.

Police say after they performed a traffic stop, they spoke with the driver, later identified as Dakota Payne, who told police his name was Marques Vance. They also made contact with the passenger of the vehicle, Samuel Parker.

Officials say police could immediately smell marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and had Payne exit the vehicle. While performing a search on Payne, they found a clear bag full of marijuana in his front pant pocket.

According to the affidavit, as Parker was sitting in the vehicle, he told police he had a gun.

Police say after Parker exited the vehicle, he and Payne were both placed in handcuffs. When police searched the vehicle, they found two stolen handguns and a backpack with clear plastic baggies and a digit scale inside.

Officials say police eventually discovered Payne’s real name was not Marques Vance. Payne told police he lied because he was scared of them.

Police ran Payne through their system and found he had an active warrant for a serious violent felon in possession of a handgun out of Marion County.

The affidavit states that both Payne and Parker were transported and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Payne was charged with firearm theft, false identifying, dealing marijuana and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Parker was charged with firearm theft, dealing marijuana and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Dakota Payne
Dakota Payne(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
Samuel Parker
Samuel Parker(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug organization investigation leads to 8 arrests, detectives say
Drug organization investigation leads to 8 arrests, detectives say
Vanderburgh Co. Health Department: “11 overdoses in three days”
Vanderburgh Co. Health Department: “11 overdoses in three days”
Boonville New Harmony crash on sends two to the hospital
Boonville New Harmony crash on sends two to the hospital
Evansville man found guilty in domestic violence case
Evansville man found guilty in domestic violence case
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges after running from police
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges after running from police

Latest News

Henderson to host “Back to the 80′s Party” at The Elm
EPD: Woman arrested on indecent exposure charge
EPD: Woman arrested on indecent exposure charge
EVPL to host ‘Pride Drive-In’ event Saturday
EPD: Evansville man arrested on multiple charges, including firearm possession
EPD: Evansville man arrested on multiple charges, including firearm possession