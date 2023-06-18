Birthday Club
EPD: Shots fired Saturday on Riverside Drive

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police report a person was shot at while on their moped Saturday on Riverside Drive.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of East Riverside Drive around 5:22 p.m. in response to a shots fired call.

Police say officers were told that someone in a car was shooting at a person on a moped at the intersection of US 41 and Riverside Drive.

Officials say when officers arrived on scene and made contact with the victim, they told officers that they were at shot while sitting on their moped.

Police say the victim was not struck by any gunfire.

This is an ongoing investigation.

