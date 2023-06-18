Birthday Club
EPD: Evansville man arrested on multiple charges, including firearm possession

EPD: Evansville man arrested on multiple charges, including firearm possession
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man was arrested on multiple charges Saturday morning after he intimidated someone with a firearm.

According to an affidavit, police were dispatched to the 1600 block of North Fares Avenue, room 105, in response to a person with a gun.

Police say when officers arrived and spoke with the victim, he stated that his girlfriend said she was leaving to get food and when she did not return, he went to look for her. The victim says he eventually found his girlfriend in the offender’s room.

Officials say the offender, later identified as Rondre Cook, came out of the room and began to get into a verbal altercation with the victim.

According to the affidavit, the victim told police that Cook flashed a gun that was in his waistband and said, “You know what I’m about to do.” The victim told police he walked away and went to dial 911.

Police say the victim’s girlfriend said she had gotten into an argument with the victim, left the room and went into Cook’s room. She stated that she did not see or hear the altercation between Cook and the victim.

Officials say officers surrounded the residence and attempted to contact Cook, who would not come out of an extended period of time.

Police say Cook was eventually came out and was taken into custody and charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm.

Rondre Cook
Rondre Cook(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)

