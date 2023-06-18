Ellis Park Highlights: The Monomoy Girl Stakes

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - It’s the second weekend of the “Churchill at Ellis Park” meet, and there were two big stakes races on Saturday. The first one, was the “Monomoy Girl Stakes”, named after the two-time, Eclipse award champion filly, Monomoy Girl, who won an incredible 14 races, in 17 career starts.

This race, was a mile on the dirt, for 3 year old fillies, for a $175,000 purse, and they were off and running, out of the chute.

On paper, this race was a showdown between two very, talented fillies: “Hoosier Philly” and “Wet Paint”.

“Wet Paint” is a 4-time winner, who finished 4th in this year’s Kentucky Oaks, while “Hoosier Philly” just missed qualifying for the Oaks, but ran second, in the prestigious “Black Eyed Susan” on Preakness day.

Saturday is “Hoosier Philly’s” day. The Tom Amoss-trained filly, by “Into Mischief”, gets loose on the lead, and she cruises to her 4th career win, by three lengths over “Wet Paint”. Jockey Edgar Morales had the winning ride, for Gold Standard Stables.

“She broke great,” said “Hoosier Philly” jockey, Edgar Morales. “I thought the #2 showed some speed when she came out of the gate, but then she just took me in front and cruised all the way around. She just put her ears up and then I was like, we’re just home free after that, so she was gone. She don’t need the lead, but there was no speed in the race, so I took it.”

“They really let her get away with some slow, early pace fractions,” said “Hoosier Philly” trainer, Tom Amoss. “We had a real advantage as to where we were positioned early, as opposed to “Wet Paint”, who’s a very, very good filly. That’s dangerous at any race track, but especially here at Ellis Park. You can just start walking to the winner’s circle when that happens. She’s really one of the top horses I’ve ever trained.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.