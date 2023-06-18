Ellis Park Highlights: The Chorleywood Stakes

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - Two big stakes races at Ellis Park on Saturday. One of them was the Chorleywood Stakes, for older horses, going the classic distance of a mile and a quarter, on the turf.

This race had a $175,000 dollar purse. After they break from the gate, they have to pass by the front one time and then go all the way around the track. On the first time by, the #1, “Hidden Stash” has the lead, followed by “Punch Hard” and “Vivar”.

Trainer Michael Maker has three horses in this race, and the #2, “Therapist”, becomes a factor midway thru the race, as he comes up to challenge.

As they come down the stretch, five of the eight horses have a chance at it, as there’s going to be a blanket finish, but just getting a head in front, is the #4, “Vivar”, as he ekes out the photo finish, over “Therapist”, and “Hidden Stash”. Jockey Julien Leparoux had the winning ride, for trainer Robert Medina.

