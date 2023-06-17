Vanderburgh Humane Society to host 2nd annual “Wag N’ Drag” event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh Humane Society will be hosting their “Wag N’ Drag” event this coming Friday.

According to Vanderburgh Humane Society officials, they’re teaming up with River City Pride for their second annual “Wag N’ Drag” event.

VHS officials say this is a family friendly event celebrating animals, people and pride.

Officials say all ages are welcome, including friendly leashed pets.

This event takes place on June 23 and will go from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The drag show begins at 7 p.m.

