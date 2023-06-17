Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Vanderburgh Humane Society to host 2nd annual “Wag N’ Drag” event

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh Humane Society will be hosting their “Wag N’ Drag” event this coming Friday.

According to Vanderburgh Humane Society officials, they’re teaming up with River City Pride for their second annual “Wag N’ Drag” event.

VHS officials say this is a family friendly event celebrating animals, people and pride.

Officials say all ages are welcome, including friendly leashed pets.

This event takes place on June 23 and will go from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The drag show begins at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug organization investigation leads to 8 arrests, detectives say
Drug organization investigation leads to 8 arrests, detectives say
Picture of Daniel Phillips, courtesy of Hope Phillips.
14 News Exclusive: Evansville woman fighting for justice after father’s death is ruled a homicide
Escaped Hopkins Co. Jail inmate back in custody
Escaped Hopkins Co. Jail inmate back in custody
Vanderburgh Co. Health Department: “11 overdoses in three days”
Vanderburgh Co. Health Department: “11 overdoses in three days”
Affidavit: Restaurant manager arrested after accused of raping employee
Affidavit: Restaurant manager arrested after accused of raping employee

Latest News

Franklin Street Bazaar experiences trailer break-in
Franklin Street Bazaar experiences trailer break-in
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges after running from police
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges after running from police
Henderson community gathers for Juneteenth celebration event
Henderson to host 2nd annual Juneteenth celebration
EPD: Man arrested on child pornography charges
EPD: Man arrested on child pornography charges