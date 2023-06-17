Tecumseh Girls Basketball hires new Head Coach
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tecumseh girls basketball program will have a new head coach for this upcoming 2023-24 season: it is Josh Bowlds.
He replaces Jennifer Toopes, who coached the Lady Braves for just one season.
Bowlds will take over a team with plenty of talent still remaining, from a program, who just won the IHSAA class 1A state championship, two short years ago.
The Lady Braves went 10-14 last year, with Toopes at the helm.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.