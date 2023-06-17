‘Southern Indiana Comic Book Show’ event begins Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The set up for the Southern Indiana Comic Book Show has begun.

Comic book vendors have made their way to Washington square mall to set up tables, chairs, and mot importantly the comic books.

The free event takes place Saturday from ten to five. Comics Unlimited Owner Matt Hawes says that all 19 vendors will be selling comic books but they will also be selling, action figures and other comic book related items.

”We all have like hundreds or thousands, in my case thousands of comics and such. And there’s also be books as low as a dollar and some that be thousands of dollars here,” said Hawes.

Hawes says some of his more prized possessions are comic books which have the first appearance of Deadpool and Gambit. He says they try to put on this event three times a year, in spring, summer, and fall and it’s great for all ages.

The event goes on until 5 p.m. Saturday.

