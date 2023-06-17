Henderson to host 2nd annual Juneteenth celebration

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Henderson is hosting a Juneteenth celebration Monday for the second year in a row.

According to the Henderson Juneteenth Facebook page, the event will take place on Monday in downtown Central Park.

Organizers say the event will feature live performances, inflatables, several food trucks, booth vendors and non-profits. There will also be face painting and giveaways.

The event is free and will go on from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here for more information on this event.

