Henderson to host 2nd annual Juneteenth celebration

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Henderson is hosting a Juneteenth celebration Monday for the second year in a row.

According to the Henderson Juneteenth Facebook page, the event will take place on Monday in downtown Central Park.

Organizers say the event will feature live performances, inflatables, several food trucks, booth vendors and non-profits. There will also be face painting and giveaways.

The event is free and will go on from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

