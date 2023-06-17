Franklin Street Bazaar experiences trailer break-in

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Franklin Street Bazaar trailer was recently broken into, but the owners are giving the person who broke in to come forward.

According to the Franklin Street Bazaar Facebook page, they recently discovered their trailer was broken into and want to let the person who broke in to they have them on video.

Franklin Street Bazaar officials say they believe in giving the person who broke in a chance to make things right. They extended an offer to the person to help volunteer and experience something positive.

The business says they look forward to hearing the person’s response.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

