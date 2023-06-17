Evansville man found guilty in domestic violence case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This week, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s office found a man guilty in a domestic violence case.

In December of 2022, a victim said Shawn Tyler Miller assaulted her and choked her until she was unable to breathe.

Officials say the victim said that Miller stopped the assault when her child walked into the room.

Miller threatened to burn the house down if she called the police.

Officials say the victim said Miller wouldn’t let her or her child leave for 24 hours.

Miller’s sentencing is July 6.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.