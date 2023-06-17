Birthday Club
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges after running from police

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man was arrested Saturday morning on drug dealing and possession charges after running from police.

According to an affidavit, police were on patrol on Morton and Bellemeade Avenue when they saw a man, later identified as Daniel Booker, who matched the description of a people with a felony warrant.

Officials say when police stopped Booker, he pulled away and began to run north onto Morton Avenue. Booker was told to stop but continued to run on Morton Avenue.

Police say Booker was eventually caught on South Linwood Avenue and taken into custody.

Officials say when police searched Booker, they found two plastic baggies containing a white crystal-like substance, later identified as methamphetamine, in his front pocket.

Police during their investigation, they determined Booker had previous convictions of dealing narcotics based out in Florida.

The affidavit states that Booker was booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.

Daniel Booker
Daniel Booker(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)

