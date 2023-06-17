EPD: Man arrested on child pornography charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police officials say an Evansville man was arrested Friday on child pornography charges.

According to an affidavit, law enforcement officials were notified Friday by the Department of Child Services of a possible sexual abuse allegation.

Police say the report mentioned a man, later identified as Xavier Mosley, at the 4000 block of Kathleen Avenue having kids take their clothes off. The report mentioned that Mosley was called “uncle X.”

Officials say law enforcement officials drove Friday to the residence in the report on Kathleen Street, where they eventually found Mosley, and took him in private to the back yard and spoke with him.

According to the affidavit, Mosley told police that he was babysitting two juveniles and sometimes one of the juvenile’s friends would come over.

Officials say Mosley stated the juveniles acted in a sexual manner, kissed and would take their clothes off around him. He said did not intervene because he was not their parents.

According to the affidavit, when asked by police if Mosley had told the parents about this behavior, he said no.

Police say Mosley denied touching the juveniles in a sexual manner and when police asked for consent to search his phone, he agreed.

The affidavit states that when police searched Mosley’s phone, they discovered pictures and videos of child pornography. Police say they found photos of one of the juveniles Mosley babysat in his photo gallery.

Officials say when Mosley was asked about the photos and the videos, he stated he had an addiction. When police asked about the photos of the juvenile he babysat and why he took the photos, he stated he has “a sick and twisted mine” and was “not right in the head.”

Police say Mosley was transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail and booked on child pornography charges.

Xavier Mosley (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)

