Ellis Park continues second weekend of Churchill meet, with two competitive races

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s the second weekend of Ellis Park hosting the “Churchill at Ellis” meet, and it was another exciting day of action on the track.

A couple really good races late in the day, and let’s start with the feature race: an allowance optional claimer, with a big 148-thousand dollar purse. This one going 5 and a half furlongs on the turf. They just ran the first turf races of the meet, on Thursday. And here they go in this one. “Spicy Marg” and “Pretty Birdie” go out early and they lead the way, the first half of the race. But, as they turn for home, here comes the 6, “New Boss” up to challenge “Spicy Marg” and it looks like it’ll be those two, but then watch the 2, “Souper Munnings” with the green-silks surging late between horses, as he passes everyone and gets up to win by a neck! What a closing rally by “Souper Munnings”. Jockey Declan Cannon had the winning ride, for trainer Ian Wilkes.

That one may be hard to top, but the 10th race of the day was also very close. This one’s a maiden claiming race, going a mile on the dirt, for 3 year olds and up, and there they go.

“Northwind” gets out of the gate first, and he takes them the first half mile, but then “Time to Meddle” takes over the lead, with “Booster Shot” close behind, and it looks like they will decide it, but again, watch out for a late closer here, this one, the 7, “Cronus”, who’s coming up the outside, and he roars by everyone, to win it by a length.

What a rally there, by “Cronus”, and the winning jockey, Francisco Arrieta, who rode him to victory, for trainer Cipriano Contreras. It was a claming race though, and right after the race, trainer Steve Asmussen clamied “Cronus”, so he must’ve liked what he saw.

