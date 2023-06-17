Birthday Club
Dispatch: Single-vehicle accident leads to lane closures on US 41

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Vanderburgh County dispatch, a single vehicle accident led to lane closures in US 41.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 10 p.m. for an accident with injuries at US 41 and Virginia Street.

Officials say two southbound lanes are closed and one northbound lane is closed

Dispatch says a single vehicle hit a median and flipped on its side.

Officials say all people involved have only minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

