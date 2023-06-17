Birthday Club
Boonville New Harmony crash on sends two to the hospital
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, two people were taken to the hospital, one seriously injured after a crash in northern Vanderburgh County.

Officials with the Vandberburgh County Sheriff’s office tell us that a hyundai was going went on Boonville New Harmony and failed to stop at the stop sign, another, a Jeep was going west on 65. The two vehicles collided and the jeep rolled.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The other driver was taken to the hospital as well but was only minorly injured.

Both vehicles landed in the yard of a nearby home, that was also damaged in the crash.

Officials say the area is now back open.

