Vanderburgh Co. Health Department: “11 overdoses in three days”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to the Vanderburgh County Health Department, there were 11 people who overdosed between June 11 and the 14.

A spike like that sounds the alarm for health professionals in the area, including Joe Gries, the administrator of the Vanderburgh County Health Department.

“It’s difficult because there’s risk in our community, but we just have to take the opportunities when we can, like in this situation,” says Gries, “to maybe reach those people and show them that, ‘hey, there are resources available and we’re here for you, and we want to try to help you in any way that we can.’”

Gries says the report detailing the overdoses from the Indiana Department of Health sourcing our local emergency rooms came across their desk, and alarm bells started ringing immediately.

“It says that there’s risks out there, and fentanyl is getting into more and more things. It’s a dangerous drug,” explains Gries, “there’s all kinds of things where people maybe think they’re taking a certain type of drug, but fentanyl is part of it too.”

Of the 11 people who overdosed, Gries says they ranged in age between 16 and 76, but thankfully there were no deaths.

A spike like this where every victim survives tells them we live in a prepared community.

“We have the ability to save folks, and in the community at large, a lot of different organizations are providing Narcan,” says Gries, “we do provide it to first responders, and I think in these situations that’s a positive side, but we hope that folks really take care out there.”

Obviously, the easiest way to keep yourself safe is to avoid using drugs altogether.

However, if one is going to use drugs, local organizations like the Evansville Recovery Alliance can provide you with a way to test your product and keep yourself safe as well as providing lifesaving Narcan.

In the meantime, Gries and the health department are biding their time, hoping this wave has passed.

“You just don’t know what level of contamination with fentanyl and with the other drugs there is, and people are caught off guard. They’re maybe not aware that there’s a bad batch or that there’s something out there,” says Gries, “things like this where we can educate the public and let them know there’s something going on here, just do everything you can to protect yourself.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, here are some resources available to you:

Shatterproof is a free website that can provide you with tools to help fight addiction. They also have links to additional resources on their website. is a free website that can provide you with tools to help fight addiction. They also have links to additional resources on their website.

WARM (Women’s Addiction Recovery Manor) is an inpatient recovery treatment center for women located in Henderson, KY. (Women’s Addiction Recovery Manor) is an inpatient recovery treatment center for women located in Henderson, KY.

The Evansville Recovery Alliance provides Narcan and drug test strips.

River Valley Behavioral Health in Owensboro, KY provides substance abuse recovery,

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has a toll-free number to provide callers with addiction and recovery treatment facilities near them. The SAMHSA hotline is 1-800-662-HELP (4357). has a toll-free number to provide callers with addiction and recovery treatment facilities near them. The SAMHSA hotline is 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

The National Suicide Hotline (988) also offers suicide and crisis intervention options for those dealing with substance abuse issues.

For more information on fentanyl, including the distribution of counterfeit pills, you can visit the CDC’s informational page on it.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.