USI Public Safety rescues baby ducks stuck in sewer drain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Public Safety officials with the University of Southern Indiana were called to an unexpected rescue Friday.

According to a Facebook post, the university’s public safety along with maintenance personnel responded to a report of nine baby ducks that wandered down a sewer drain.

They say that happened near the campus roundabout.

After some time, officials say all baby ducks were rescued and reunited with their mom.

