USI Public Safety rescues baby ducks stuck in sewer drain

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Public Safety officials with the University of Southern Indiana were called to an unexpected rescue Friday.

According to a Facebook post, the university’s public safety along with maintenance personnel responded to a report of nine baby ducks that wandered down a sewer drain.

They say that happened near the campus roundabout.

After some time, officials say all baby ducks were rescued and reunited with their mom.

