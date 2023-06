EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thunder on Franklin held their St. Jude night on Thursday.

This Thursday night of fundraising was down on Franklin Street hosted by Bluegrass Biker News at Chasers.

Thursday also featured “Sound competition” put on by Hurricanes Custom Audio.

The Thunder on Franklin Bike night is every Thursday from now until September 28.

