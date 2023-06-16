Birthday Club
Newburgh boy raising money for Alzheimer’s Association with piano performance

By Travis Onyett
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh boy is raising money for the Alzheimer’s Association with the help of his musical talent.

Zeke Walters is an 8-year-old pianist who started playing at the age of 3 and says he usually plays every day.

Kelli Walters, Zeke’s mother, says Zeke has already raised $1,200 and just started about three months ago. He’s hoping to beat his goal of $2,500 dollars from last year and make more this year.

“He has seen what this disease does,” says Kelli. “The impact that it takes on families, the impact it has on the person affected by it, so he also knows how much music is just amazing for those suffering from Alzheimer’s, because you can forget a lot of memories, but the music is always still there.”

Kelli says they will be out a lot this summer helping raise awareness for Alzheimers.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

