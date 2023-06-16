Birthday Club
New public transit program to be offered in Evansville

New pilot microtransit program to be offered in Evansville
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new public transit option will soon be offered in Evansville.

The board of public works approved a grant to fund a pilot microtransit program.

According to officials, the pilot microtransit program would act like a ride share program and be incorporated with other city public transportation.

Officials plan to initially offer the service to people living in the city’s south east side, between Morgan Avenue and Interstate 69.

The METS director says riders can expect the new service late summer or early fall.

