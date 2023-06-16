Birthday Club
New bike trails opening in Lynnville

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New bicycle trails are opening in Warrick County over the weekend.

Officials say the new Flow Zone at Astromine Bike Park in Lynnville is opening on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The new trail is just past the observatory in Lynnville Park. They say riders with proper equipment will be able to hit the trails after that.

Officials say it has five downhill flow trails featuring berms, rollers, and jumps that would normally be found in mountain settings.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

