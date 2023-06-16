New agricultural business coming to Hopkins Co.

HANSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The farming equipment company CLASS is setting up their first North American “Farmpoint” center in Hanson, hoping to make farming easier.

CLAAS is a German company that makes farm equipment, but they’re not just looking to open a brick-and-mortar store in Hanson.

Hopkins County Economic Development Vice President, Ruthann VanCleef says they first got in touch with CLAAS after a local man happened to be talking to a friend of his in the company.

“He said ‘Hey I know of a project in a company that’s wanting to move in our area, is that something y’all would be interested in,’ I said absolutely,” said VanCleef.

In addition to selling farm equipment, CLASS head of commercial development, Patricio Frangella explained their new Farmpoint system.

“More than ever, we’re able to be where our farmers need us to be, and also have parts and service delivered to them rather than having to come to us specifically to our dealership,” Frangella.

The idea is to have all your equipment hooked up to your mobile devices and constantly monitored, and if something breaks down, they’ll come to you and take care of it.

VanCleef says CLAAS will also be providing at least 30 new jobs in the area. She says it all only got off the ground because someone came to them with an idea.

“There’s more employees more families being fed, just great for industry and ag all-around,” said VanCleef. “Moral of the story is if you’ve got a lead, call us. We need them.”

CLAAS says they hope to branch out in the region as well. They hope to open another of these centers in Kokomo, Indiana sometime soon.

