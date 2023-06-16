Birthday Club
Murbarger denied motion to reconsider murder sentence

Murbarger denied motion to reconsider sentence
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The motion to reconsider Brodey Murbarger’s murder sentence has been denied.

[Previous Story: Court officials: Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for Illinois murder]

Officials say Murbarger’s motion was denied on Friday and the decision led to a new defender being appointed.

Murbarger was convicted in October for the murder of 15-year-old Megan Nichols in Fairfield, Illinois.

Officials say Nichols went missing in 2014, and was considered a missing person until her remains were found in 2018.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

