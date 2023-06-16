Murbarger denied motion to reconsider murder sentence

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The motion to reconsider Brodey Murbarger’s murder sentence has been denied.

[Previous Story: Court officials: Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for Illinois murder]

Officials say Murbarger’s motion was denied on Friday and the decision led to a new defender being appointed.

Murbarger was convicted in October for the murder of 15-year-old Megan Nichols in Fairfield, Illinois.

Officials say Nichols went missing in 2014, and was considered a missing person until her remains were found in 2018.

