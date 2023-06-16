Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Lyles Station to celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday

Lyles Station to celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lyles Station in Gibson County is celebrating Juneteenth Saturday.

The celebration is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Historic School & Museum, just west of Princeton

Officials say William Smith, the Senior Pastor at Second Baptist Church in Vincennes, will be the guest speaker.

There will be some gospel music after and BBQ dinners for sale.

Officials say it’s free to attend.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holiday World announces Raging Rapids closure
Holiday World announces Raging Rapids closure
Picture of Daniel Phillips, courtesy of Hope Phillips.
14 News Exclusive: Evansville woman fighting for justice after father’s death is ruled a homicide
Escaped Hopkins Co. Jail inmate back in custody
Escaped Hopkins Co. Jail inmate back in custody
VCSO: Two-vehicle accident sends four to the hospital
VCSO: Two-vehicle accident sends four to the hospital
City officials provide update on potential MLB game in Evansville
City officials provide update on potential MLB game in Evansville

Latest News

Arrests in Vanderburgh Co.
Drug organization investigation leads to 8 arrests, detectives say
New bike trails opening in Lynnville
Treshawn Grooms
Vanderburgh Co. arrests 6/16/23
Former ‘Voice’ winner to play at Friday After 5
Former ‘Voice’ winner to play at Friday After 5