Lyles Station to celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lyles Station in Gibson County is celebrating Juneteenth Saturday.

The celebration is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Historic School & Museum, just west of Princeton

Officials say William Smith, the Senior Pastor at Second Baptist Church in Vincennes, will be the guest speaker.

There will be some gospel music after and BBQ dinners for sale.

Officials say it’s free to attend.

