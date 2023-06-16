Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Lost dog reunited with owner after being thrown out of a stolen car

A Georgia dog named Louie has been reunited with his owner after being thrown from a stolen car. (Source: WALB)
By Rowan Edmonds, WALB staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - A dog in Georgia that was thrown out of a stolen car’s window is now back home recovering.

Sarah Kate says her dog named Louie has been found after a weeklong search.

Kate said her little guy was thrown out of a friend’s car when burglars stole it and drove off.

The car was later found after it crashed into a tree on a dirt road, but the dog was nowhere to be found.

After a week of searching, a couple reported finding Louie in some bushes near Interstate 75.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, made the announcement in an online group called Looking for Louie. The page was dedicated to helping find Kate’s dog.

Kate said Louie has been checked by a veterinarian. He has a little limp but is safe and alive.

Copyright 2023 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holiday World announces Raging Rapids closure
Holiday World announces Raging Rapids closure
Picture of Daniel Phillips, courtesy of Hope Phillips.
14 News Exclusive: Evansville woman fighting for justice after father’s death is ruled a homicide
Escaped Hopkins Co. Jail inmate back in custody
Escaped Hopkins Co. Jail inmate back in custody
VCSO: Two-vehicle accident sends four to the hospital
VCSO: Two-vehicle accident sends four to the hospital
City officials provide update on potential MLB game in Evansville
City officials provide update on potential MLB game in Evansville

Latest News

Sergino Dest of the United States pushes Gerardo Arteaga of Mexico during the second half of a...
Homophobic chants force US-Mexico soccer match to end early in Las Vegas
FILE - Protesters stand outside of the Senate chamber at the Indiana Statehouse on Feb. 22,...
Federal judge blocks much of Indiana’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors
Lyles Station to celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday
Lyles Station to celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday
Canadian police say a bus carrying seniors to a casino collided with a semi-trailer truck at a...
Canadian police say bus carrying seniors did not have right of way in accident that killed 15
Arrests in Vanderburgh Co.
Drug organization investigation leads to 8 arrests, detectives say