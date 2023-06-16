Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Ice cream company wants to find America’s ‘softest dad’

Blue Bunny is launching a contest to find "The Softest Dad in America."
Blue Bunny is launching a contest to find "The Softest Dad in America."(yacobchuk via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An ice cream company is celebrating dads who can show their softer side just in time for Father’s Day as it releases a new soft-serve ice cream.

Blue Bunny has launched a contest to find dads who can show their “soft side” in promotion with its new soft-serve ice cream called soft scoopables.

“Blue Bunny’s purpose is to champion fun and make everyday uplifting, and we’re doing just that by celebrating dads who embody those values,” said Jeremy Hrynewycz, brand marketing director at Blue Bunny.

The “Softest Dad in America” contest runs through July 6 and people can nominate their dads or father figures by visiting Blue Bunny’s website or by posting a video on social media with #BBSoftestDadContest.

“We are looking forward to celebrating all of the fatherly figures that aren’t afraid to bring more fun to their families’ daily lives by showing their soft side!” Hrynewycz said.

Blue Bunny is launching a contest to find "The Softest Dad in America."
Blue Bunny is launching a contest to find "The Softest Dad in America."(Blue Bunny via PR PRNewswire)

According to the company, the contest winner will get a Blue Bunny soft recliner, worth up to $15,000, and a $250 gift card.

“There is no better way for ‘The Softest Dad in America’ to tell the world about his crowning achievement than with the softest throne in America,” company representatives said.

The top 10 finalists in the contest will also receive a gift card.

After the nomination period, the public will be able to vote from July 27-30 for which of the finalists they think should be named “The Softest Dad in America.”

The winner will then be announced on July 31.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holiday World announces Raging Rapids closure
Holiday World announces Raging Rapids closure
Picture of Daniel Phillips, courtesy of Hope Phillips.
14 News Exclusive: Evansville woman fighting for justice after father’s death is ruled a homicide
Hopkins Co. Jail inmate escapes Thursday night
Hopkins Co. Jail inmate escapes Thursday night
VCSO: Two-vehicle accident sends four to the hospital
VCSO: Two-vehicle accident sends four to the hospital
City officials provide update on potential MLB game in Evansville
City officials provide update on potential MLB game in Evansville

Latest News

A Georgia dog named Louie has been reunited with his owner after being thrown from a stolen car.
Lost dog reunited with owner after being thrown out of a stolen car
FILE - Pfizer, left, and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are readied for use at a clinic,...
Next round of COVID-19 shots in fall will target latest omicron strain
Gender-affirming care
Federal court blocks Ind. ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth
The stolen parts included bones and heads, which came from cadavers donated to the Harvard...
Theft of heads, brains, skin and other body parts from Harvard morgue spurs lawsuit
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School...
Biden urges tougher gun restrictions, one year after Uvalde, Texas, school massacre