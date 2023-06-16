Hopkins Co. Jail inmate escapes Thursday night

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Jail officials say an inmate escaped Thursday night around 6 p.m.

According to a press release, the inmate, Chad Thomas, had walked off his assigned work site while participating in the Second Chance Occupational Rehabilitation Employment program.

Officials say local law enforcement was immediately notified once they realized Thomas was missing.

Authorities say Thomas is 35 years old with brown hair and green eyes.

Thomas has multiple charges against him, including forgery and drug possession.

If you have any information on Thomas’s whereabouts, contact the police.

