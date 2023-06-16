Birthday Club
Haubstadt Sommerfest officially kicking off

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - If you are looking for something fun to do in Gibson County, Haubstadt Sommerfest has officially kicked off.

Organizers say the rides and food booths open at 5 p.m., while the Bierstube beer hall will open at 7 p.m.

They also say there will be live music on the main stage Friday night and Saturday.

The Laufenfest 5k run/walk will be on Saturday, followed by the parade.

The event is set to go until midnight.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

