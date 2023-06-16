Greenville man accused of assaulting 8-year-old, 16-year-old

GREENVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central City Police Department says on Thursday, June 8 they responded to the 1700 block of West Everly Brothers in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Officers say the caller told them that when she called 9-1-1 Greer took the phone from her and fled the scene.

Police say it was found that 33-year-old Michael Greer assaulted an 8-year-old and 16-year-old.

After searching the area, officers were unable to find Greer.

On Friday, June 9, officials were able to find Greer with the help of the Greenville Police Department.

Greer was arrested and charged with the following:

Assualt 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

Assualt 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury

Fleeing or evading police 1st degree (on foot)

