Friday Sunrise Headlines

6/16 Friday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WFIE) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find an escaped inmate.

Deputies say he escaped while on work release Thursday.

New information this morning on a story we brought you Monday.

The woman who police say claimed to be with ISIS and threatened to kill them has plead not guilty.

Friday is day 3 of the WC Handy Blues and Barbeque Festival in Henderson.

We have what you need to know if you’re heading down to the riverfront.

And if you’re looking to get the party started this weekend with your friends and family, Owensboro is ready to go.

It’s week five of Friday after Five and we are live downtown all morning long.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

