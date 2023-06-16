Former ‘Voice’ winner to play at Friday After 5
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winner of the voice season 18 will take the stage tonight at Friday after Five in Owensboro.
Country artist Todd Tilghman will be performing at 7 p.m. at the Atmos Amphitheater at McConnell Plaza.
Joining him will be twenty contestants from around the region competing for a chance to perform on the Grand Ole Opry House stage.
”I feel like it’s gonna be a great time, says Tilghman. “I always say to the crowd ‘it’s up to you to have a good time, i’m gonna have one.’”
Fridays after Five will continue weekly performances at the Owensboro riverfront through August 25.
Here is the full Sunrise interview with Todd Tilghman below:
