Federal court blocks Ind. ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth

INDIANA (WFIE) - A federal court has issued a preliminary injunction blocking an Indiana law that prohibits health care professionals from providing or referring transgender young people for gender-affirming health care.

The law was set to go into effect on July 1.

The ACLU of Indiana says they filed a lawsuit with the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of four transgender youth and their families as well as medical provider, Mosaic Health.

A U.S. judge also blocked the ban the Florida last week.

Meanwhile the governors of Missouri and Texas have signed laws that ban gender-affirming care for minors.

