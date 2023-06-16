Falling bricks from building leads to road closure on 9th St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to building commissioners, bricks fell off of a building as owners were doing repairs to it on Thursday.

Officials say they were aware of the building was being worked on. There was concern for the building earlier this year, but only Thursday has there been any brick falling.

Officials have blocked off the 9th Street for the safety of drivers since the brick landed close to the street.

The building is an apartment complex, so residents will be evacuated and CenterPoint will turn off power and gas until the owner fixes the wall.

