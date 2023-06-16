Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Falling bricks from building leads to road closure on 9th St.

Falling bricks from building leads to road closure on 9th St.
Falling bricks from building leads to road closure on 9th St.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to building commissioners, bricks fell off of a building as owners were doing repairs to it on Thursday.

Officials say they were aware of the building was being worked on. There was concern for the building earlier this year, but only Thursday has there been any brick falling.

Officials have blocked off the 9th Street for the safety of drivers since the brick landed close to the street.

The building is an apartment complex, so residents will be evacuated and CenterPoint will turn off power and gas until the owner fixes the wall.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holiday World announces Raging Rapids closure
Holiday World announces Raging Rapids closure
City officials provide update on potential MLB game in Evansville
City officials provide update on potential MLB game in Evansville
Danielle Cleary
Sheriff: 4 children missing from Nebraska found with woman in Warrick Co.
Owensboro Police looking for theft suspect
Owensboro Police looking for theft suspect
18-year-old facing new charge in Cypress Dale Rd. deadly shooting
18-year-old facing new charge in Cypress Dale Rd. deadly shooting

Latest News

Hopkins Co. Jail inmate escapes Thursday night
Hopkins Co. Jail inmate escapes Thursday night
Ellis Park and Handy Fest setting up Henderson for an economic boom
Ellis Park and Handy Fest setting up Henderson for an economic boom
Picture of Daniel Phillips, courtesy of Hope Phillips.
14 News Exclusive: Evansville woman fighting for justice after father’s death is ruled a homicide
VHS receives food from online pet supply retailer
VHS receives food from online pet supply retailer