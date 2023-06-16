Evansville food hall holds new location preview Friday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville food hall Main Street Food & Beverage gave the public an opportunity to get a preview of what’s to come before they open for business.

The preview for the food hall starts at 5 p.m. and goes on until 8 p.m. Friday night.

Officials say the event is being held at their new location on Main Street.

Food and drink options will be available for everyone who attends.

The opening date for the food hall has officially been set for June 30.

