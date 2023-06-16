Ellis Park and Handy Fest setting up Henderson for an economic boom

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - This week in Henderson, the 33rd Rendition of the W.C. Handy Fest is underway.

Not only is the festival in full swing, but there’s more running on the track over at Ellis Park.

With a double-header of large events in Henderson, not only are they shooting to up tourism, they’re also making history.

Abby Dixon is the executive director of the Henderson Tourist Commission, and says the timing of the two events is unprecedented.

“The Handy Festival and Ellis Park for the first time ever happening at the same time,” says Dixon.

She says after just one day of Handy Fest, shop owners in the area, like Rodney Thomas with On Deck Riverside Bar and Grill are seeing business boom.

“This will be the biggest tourism event or week that Henderson’s ever had,” says Thomas, “we get the same people year-to-year that take vacations to come to see this. It’s fun. We got a beer garden down here, and you see the same people from all over the world, all over the country year-to-year it’s awesome.”

All over the country indeed. Just ask Renee Challan, who’s traveled almost 11 hours from home for Blues and barbecue.

“I am from Cleveland, Ohio and I’m here at the Handy Fest, and I’ve been coming since 2018,” says Challan, “it’s the city, the people, the music, the food, it’s all of it. It’s a package.”

With the crowds from both events in town at the same time, the Henderson Tourist Commission say they’re taking the opportunity to try and show off their city and all that they can offer.

“There’s a lot of cross-promotion that we’re working on so hopefully the folks at Ellis see there’s more to do than just Ellis in Henderson,” says Dixon, “we get them downtown to the riverfront and to the festival, and then vice versa.”

