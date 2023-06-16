Drug organization investigation leads to 8 arrests, detectives say

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say an investigation into a drug distribution organization in Evansville let to several arrests.

Detectives say in May, they identified Keyontae McGuire and Edward Ivy as leaders of the group.

They say in early June, detectives obtained a federal arrest warrant for Ivy, as well as federal and Indiana state search warrants for several locations in Vanderburgh County.

Thursday, members of the DEA and detectives with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force initiated an operation to take Ivy into custody and execute those search warrants.

Officials say Ivy was arrested during a traffic stop, and seven other people were all taking into custody on different charges.

They say officers also seized six unlawfully possessed firearms.

The investigation is ongoing and officials say more arrests are likely.

Edward Ivy – Distribution of Meth

Donald Geogean – Dealing Meth, Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Maintaining a Common Nuisance

Jessica Sachs – Dealing Meth, Maintaining a Common Nuisance

Treshawn Grooms – Maintaining a Common Nuisance

Alexandrea Johnson – Possession of Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Neglect of a Dependent, Possession of Meth, Possession of a Narcotic Drug

Amanda Miles – Possession of Meth, Possession of a Narcotic Drug

Kayden Myles – Possession of Narcotic Drug

Kelsey Lefler – Possession of Meth

Here is a gallery of suspect mug shots. Ivy’s mug shot was not available.

