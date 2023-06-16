Birthday Club
DCSO search for Henderson man wanted for two burglaries

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) -The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Henderson man wanted for two burglaries.

According to the sheriff, 29-year-old Thomas Thomas is one of three Henderson men who stole lottery tickets in burglaries in Daviess County and in Union County earlier this year.

Two of the men, 36-year-old Brandon Messamore and 50-year-old Robert Littrel, have already been arrested

Officials say Messamore is booked in the Henderson Co. jail and Littrel is booked in the Webster Co. jail.

Thomas is 5′8″, 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information contact police.

