Cooler today before heading into a warm weekend

5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Robinson Miles
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny skies today with highs peaking in the mid-80s. Clear conditions will continue overnight as our temperature drops to the upper 50s.

It will warm up a bit over the weekend with highs in the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday. An incoming low-pressure system will pass us by on Sunday evening, bringing in scattered showers which will extend into Monday. Monday will be our best chance for rain in the coming week, a day where our high will peak in the lower 80s.

Once Monday’s rain has passed us by, our temperature will start to rally each day with it reaching the upper 80s, and possibly the lower 90s, on Wednesday and Thursday.

