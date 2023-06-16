Cooler, Less Humid

Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:05 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Generous sunshine, cooler, and less humid as high temperatures drop into the mid-80s. Tonight, clear skies and cooler as low temperatures dip into the upper 50s.

Saturday, mostly sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. High temps in the upper 80s behind southerly winds. Saturday night, it will be mostly clear as lows sink into the lower 60s.

Sunday, partly sunny with a 50% chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the mid-80s behind southerly winds.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

