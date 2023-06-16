Birthday Club
Affidavit: Restaurant manager arrested after accused of raping employee

34-year-old David Love
34-year-old David Love(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing charges after one of his employees reported to police that he raped her.

According to an affidavit, that happened Wednesday, June 14.

Police say they spoke with the teenage victim at the hospital.

They say she told them 34-year-old David Love invited her to his home.

While there, she says Love offered her a snack and drink, and she began to get sleepy.

According to police, when the victim woke up, she was being raped.

They say she told Love she needed to shower and then left the home.

The teenager was then found in the area wearing only a t-shirt.

Police say they found Love at his house and placed him into custody.

Officers say Love admitted to having sex with the teenager, but that it was consensual.

A search warrant was then executed at the home, where police say a pair of panties, pants, and other evidence were found inside Love’s bedroom.

Love was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is facing a rape charge.

