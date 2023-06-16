Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

6 found dead at scene of house fire, shooting in Tennessee, officials say

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports that Marion County deputies and officers with the...
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports that Marion County deputies and officers with the Jasper Police Department were called to a shooting around 9 p.m. on Thursday.(Source: Gray News)
By Tony Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEQUATCHIE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Law enforcement in Marion County responded to a home and found six people dead late Thursday night.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports that Marion County deputies and officers with the Jasper Police Department were called to a shooting in the 200 block of Pine Street in Sequatchie around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

They arrived to find the home on fire, and fire crews were called to extinguish the flames.

Three adults and three children were found dead inside the home, and a seventh person was found shot but survived. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they believe the individual responsible for the incident is among the dead, and no threat remains to the community.

Autopsies are being conducted on the six deceased individuals, and the state’s investigation remains active.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holiday World announces Raging Rapids closure
Holiday World announces Raging Rapids closure
Hopkins Co. Jail inmate escapes Thursday night
Hopkins Co. Jail inmate escapes Thursday night
Picture of Daniel Phillips, courtesy of Hope Phillips.
14 News Exclusive: Evansville woman fighting for justice after father’s death is ruled a homicide
VCSO: Two-vehicle accident sends four to the hospital
VCSO: Two-vehicle accident sends four to the hospital
City officials provide update on potential MLB game in Evansville
City officials provide update on potential MLB game in Evansville

Latest News

Deadly tornado strikes Texas Panhandle
A German shepherd is lucky to be back home after an unusual rescue on the Oregon coast.
WATCH: German shepherd rescued via helicopter after falling 300 feet off cliff
Pope Francis leaves the Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic in Rome, Friday, June 16, 2023,...
Pope Francis leaves Rome hospital 9 days after operation; surgeon says ‘he’s better than before’
Buildings and vehicles show damage after a tornado struck Perryton, Texas, Thursday, June 15,...
Cleanup begins after tornadoes hit in Texas and Florida, killing 4 and destroying homes
A German shepherd is lucky to be back home after an unusual rescue on the Oregon coast.
VIDEO: German Shepherd rescued after 300 foot fall from cliff