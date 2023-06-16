4th Annual Juneteenth Community Block Party set for this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting Friday, it’s the 4th annual Juneteenth Community Block Party Celebration.

It will be held on Culver Drive until Sunday.

Organizers say activities will begin at 1 p.m., and run until 8 p.m. on Friday.

Some features of the event include the Curate Sondor’s Black Flea Market, along with the Free Community BBQ.

All weekend long, there will be food trucks, games, music and more.

Officials say on Saturday festivities will begin at 10 a.m., and wrap up with a fireworks show at 8 p.m.

They say the community is also invited to come worship with guest host church, Greater Hope Church.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.