‘Walking for Dreams’ set to host celebration luncheon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Walking for Dreams Evansville say they are hosting a celebration luncheon Thursday.

According to a press release, that luncheon will be held at noon until 1:30 p.m. at the Welborn Baptist Community Room.

They say during the luncheon 24 local charities will be receiving $262,250 in matching donations. Combined, that’s $1,734,911 raised for local causes.

Officials say they will also announce how that money will help the community.

On May 21, 2023, the 8th annual Walking for Dreams event was held at Bally’s Event Plaza.

During that event, over 800 walkers attended.

