VHS receives food from online pet supply retailer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh Humane Society is receiving some help with food supply from Chewy.

The online pet supply retailer has a program to provide food and litter to animal shelters across the country. VHS received three large trailers worth of food this week.

VHS officials say they’re excited to have this large amount of food to give out at their monthly food bank.

Development and Public Public Relations Coordinator for the shelter, Laurie Miller says this service will be a game-changer for the community.

”We have people come by every day needing pet food assistance,” said Miller. “That’s just one way of keeping pets with their families, if they’re facing that insecurity where they don’t have food or financial hardship, they can come here.”

The Vanderburgh Humane Society will have their food bank this Monday at noon. They will also give food away at their no-cost microchip clinic June 24 at Ivy Tech.

