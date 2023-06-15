VCSO: Two-vehicle accident sends four to the hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An accident in Evansville on Hillsdale and US 41 sent four people to the hospital.

Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says two vehicles were involved in the accident.

Police say four people were taken to the hospital in this accident.

One person was unconscious and taken to the hospital and other injuries were minor.

A portion of US 41 Southbound was closed, but has since reopened.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.