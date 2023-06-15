Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - News on Sunrise, a Henderson County man will be spending the next 25 years in prison.

Officials say it comes after he was convicted of sexually abusing a child.

A 14 news update this morning, a Posey County woman who admitted to shooting her husband now knows her sentence.

How long Melissa Wade will spend behind bars.

We’re working to learn more about a Wednesday night crash in Evansville.

Police say two people were sent to the hospital after their car flipped.

And Thursday is day two of the W.C. Handy Blues and Barbeque Festival in Henderson.

We have a live interview with the festivals chairman for what you need to know if you’re heading down to the riverfront.

