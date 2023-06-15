Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

6/15 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
6/15 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - News on Sunrise, a Henderson County man will be spending the next 25 years in prison.

Officials say it comes after he was convicted of sexually abusing a child.

A 14 news update this morning, a Posey County woman who admitted to shooting her husband now knows her sentence.

How long Melissa Wade will spend behind bars.

We’re working to learn more about a Wednesday night crash in Evansville.

Police say two people were sent to the hospital after their car flipped.

And Thursday is day two of the W.C. Handy Blues and Barbeque Festival in Henderson.

We have a live interview with the festivals chairman for what you need to know if you’re heading down to the riverfront.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holiday World announces Raging Rapids closure
Holiday World announces Raging Rapids closure
City officials provide update on potential MLB game in Evansville
City officials provide update on potential MLB game in Evansville
Danielle Cleary
Sheriff: 4 children missing from Nebraska found with woman in Warrick Co.
Posey Co. woman accused of shooting her husband sentenced
Posey Co. woman accused of shooting her husband sentenced
18-year-old facing new charge in Cypress Dale Rd. deadly shooting
18-year-old facing new charge in Cypress Dale Rd. deadly shooting

Latest News

6/15 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Owensboro Transit System to provide free bus rides for “Dump the Pump Day”
Owensboro Transit System to provide free bus rides for “Dump the Pump Day”
DANIEL CAMERON
Daniel Cameron joins coalition challenging sale of gas powered vehicle ban
VCSO: Two-vehicle accident sends four to the hospital
VCSO: Two-vehicle accident sends four to the hospital