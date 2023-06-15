Sunny through Saturday, storms possible Sunday into next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies dominated the Midwest on Thursday as high temps approached 90 degrees in many locations. Mostly clear Thursday night with a Friday morning low of 62. Friday will be sunny with a high of 85. We’ll keep the sunny and dry weather for Saturday with highs in the middle 80s. An active weather pattern will set up for Sunday through the middle of next week. We will have our best chance of showers and storms later Sunday into Monday, with a daily chance of storms through Thursday. Highs will stay near 80 and lows will dip into the lower 60s.

